Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Price Target Raised to SEK 17

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) had its price objective increased by Barclays from SEK 16 to SEK 17 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AOIFF. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Africa Oil from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Africa Oil from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AOIFF opened at $1.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $844.89 million, a PE ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Africa Oil has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.43.

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Africa Oil Company Profile

Africa Oil Corp. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties. It focuses on producing and development assets in deep-water offshore Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. The firm’s portfolio of exploration assets are located in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

