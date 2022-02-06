AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AGCO in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in AGCO during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in AGCO during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. 75.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. OTR Global cut shares of AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $177.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.50.

AGCO opened at $114.51 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $108.56 and a 12-month high of $158.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.08%.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

