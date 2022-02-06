Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$86.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$81.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$63.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$91.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$93.30.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at C$61.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$64.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$68.50. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of C$58.02 and a twelve month high of C$93.19.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer Marc Legault sold 6,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.12, for a total value of C$437,912.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,522,077.92. Also, Director James D. Nasso sold 4,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.12, for a total transaction of C$291,919.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$711,120.60. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,661 shares of company stock worth $1,167,745.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.17%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.