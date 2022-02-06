Aion (AION) Achieves Market Cap of $48.77 Million

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. During the last week, Aion has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.0973 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular exchanges. Aion has a market cap of $48.77 million and approximately $4.16 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,466,238 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official website is theoan.com . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

