Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) CEO Nicholas John Swenson Purchases 720 Shares

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) CEO Nicholas John Swenson acquired 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.70 per share, with a total value of $17,784.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Nicholas John Swenson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 3rd, Nicholas John Swenson acquired 720 shares of Air T stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.74 per share, with a total value of $16,372.80.

NASDAQ AIRT opened at $22.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.30 and a 200-day moving average of $29.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.07 million, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.43. Air T, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $43.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 5.36.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The transportation company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter. Air T had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $43.24 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Air T by 1,771.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air T during the third quarter worth $208,000. DCF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air T during the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air T by 27.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. 11.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Air T from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

About Air T

Air T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of overnight air freight service to the express delivery industry, manufactures and sells aircraft deicers and other industrial equipment, and provides ground support equipment and facilities maintenance to airlines. It operates through the following segments: Overnight Air Cargo, Ground Equipment Sales, Ground Support Services, Printing Equipment & Maintenance, Commercial Aircrafts Engines & Parts, Printing Equipment & Maintenance and Corporate & Other.

