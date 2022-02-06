Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Acquired by Ossiam

Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 291.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,997 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,185 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $6,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 294.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 896.3% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 35.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 94.8% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 680 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 127.6% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 849 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $114.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.95. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.64 and a 1-year high of $120.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.54.

Akamai Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 6,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $678,779.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total transaction of $102,887.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,657. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.75.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.