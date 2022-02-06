Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CFO Sells $64,839.70 in Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $64,839.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Steve Valenzuela also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Steve Valenzuela sold 418 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total transaction of $35,504.92.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Steve Valenzuela sold 416 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $33,866.56.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Steve Valenzuela sold 3,336 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.71, for a total transaction of $279,256.56.

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $70.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.03. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.66 and a 12-month high of $107.18.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALRM. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alarm.com by 8.1% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 5,931,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $502,411,000 after acquiring an additional 444,404 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 323,590.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,327,000 after buying an additional 297,703 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 648,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,739,000 after buying an additional 294,822 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,423,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,344,000 after buying an additional 238,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 1,304.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,610 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,945,000 after buying an additional 98,090 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALRM shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.29.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

