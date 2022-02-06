Alcosta Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Alcosta Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,942 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Square accounts for about 3.1% of Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $5,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Square in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Square in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Square in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Square by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Square during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $322.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Square from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.60.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total value of $1,017,988.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total transaction of $2,337,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,769 shares of company stock valued at $4,370,486. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQ traded up $7.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.87. 18,814,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,983,174. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.81 and a 12-month high of $289.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.22. The firm has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

