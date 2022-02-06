Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY) Trading Up 1.3%

Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY)’s share price was up 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.72 and last traded at $17.51. Approximately 9,765 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 31,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.29.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.74.

Get Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF stock. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF comprises about 2.1% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC owned about 8.47% of Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF worth $3,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.