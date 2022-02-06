Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Given New $722.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $782.00 to $722.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ALGN has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Align Technology from $750.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Align Technology to a buy rating and set a $810.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Align Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $702.69.

Align Technology stock opened at $489.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $577.47 and a 200-day moving average of $639.96. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $432.09 and a 1 year high of $737.45. The company has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Align Technology will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 16.9% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 32.7% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Align Technology by 1.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 1.4% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Align Technology by 5.1% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

