Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Shares Gap Down to $7.72

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.72, but opened at $7.27. Alignment Healthcare shares last traded at $7.46, with a volume of 9,193 shares.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $293.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.31 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 68.37% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 127,843 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $2,570,922.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Atlantic (Aln Hlth) L. General sold 6,259,298 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $125,874,482.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,892,066 shares of company stock valued at $138,599,447.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 156.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 20.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

