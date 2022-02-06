Alleghany (NYSE:Y) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Alleghany (NYSE:Y) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Alleghany in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of Y stock opened at $687.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.66. Alleghany has a one year low of $594.28 and a one year high of $737.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $665.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $663.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.60) by $3.34. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 6.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Ian H. Chippendale sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.40, for a total transaction of $181,818.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Joseph Patrick Brandon bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $658.75 per share, with a total value of $1,646,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

