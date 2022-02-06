Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,108 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in RadNet were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of RadNet by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Connacht Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

In other RadNet news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $274,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,090,700. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $23.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. RadNet, Inc. has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $38.84. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 1.70.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. RadNet had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $332.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RDNT. TheStreet upgraded shares of RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

