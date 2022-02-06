Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 17,749,900.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,775,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,990 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 80.5% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 230,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,861,000 after acquiring an additional 102,788 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,675,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,697,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 41,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 46.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$79.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.95.

Shares of SLF stock opened at $57.12 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.42 and a 12-month high of $58.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.37 and a 200-day moving average of $54.15.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

