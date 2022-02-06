Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.06% of AXIS Capital worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 29.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 8.1% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 11.1% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $56.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.03 and a 200 day moving average of $51.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $44.49 and a 12 month high of $58.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.62. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $947.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.35%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AXS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.80.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

