Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 688.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,520 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CENT. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 147.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,947,000 after buying an additional 280,923 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 47.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 514,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,234,000 after buying an additional 165,530 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter valued at about $7,746,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,333,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,571,000 after purchasing an additional 47,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 48.3% in the second quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 143,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,584,000 after purchasing an additional 46,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Separately, Argus lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of CENT stock opened at $44.77 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $43.01 and a fifty-two week high of $62.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.20.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.