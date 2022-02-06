Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,903 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MEI. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Methode Electronics during the second quarter worth $74,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Methode Electronics during the third quarter worth $139,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Methode Electronics during the second quarter worth $237,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 23.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the second quarter valued at $342,000. 93.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Methode Electronics in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Shares of MEI opened at $44.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.22. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.07 and a 12-month high of $50.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.61.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 10.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 17.95%.

In other Methode Electronics news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $909,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $35,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.