Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,406 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LTC stock opened at $33.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.36. The company has a quick ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.90. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $44.73.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.05%.

LTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LTC Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

