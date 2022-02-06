Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.33. Almaden Minerals shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 476,313 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 24.27 and a quick ratio of 24.27.
Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01).
About Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)
Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
