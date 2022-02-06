Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,144 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $31,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 91.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total transaction of $5,827,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total transaction of $549,687.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.19.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $145.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 0.97. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.57.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

