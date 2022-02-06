Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $3,600.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $3,400.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,475.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3,358.79.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,865.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,990.23 and a one year high of $3,030.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,823.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,818.96.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $26.85 by $3.84. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $22.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 108.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $481,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,245,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 34.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

