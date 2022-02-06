Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 700,000 ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW)

Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,783,000. ReNew Energy Global accounts for 2.9% of Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RNW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $348,161,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,440,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,329,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,140,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,188,000.

Get ReNew Energy Global alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on RNW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ReNew Energy Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America raised ReNew Energy Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ReNew Energy Global in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised ReNew Energy Global to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.42.

NASDAQ RNW opened at $6.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.18. ReNew Energy Global plc has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $12.30.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ReNew Energy Global plc will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ReNew Energy Global Company Profile

ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW).

Receive News & Ratings for ReNew Energy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNew Energy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.