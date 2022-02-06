Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target Raised to C$19.00

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ALS. Laurentian cut Altius Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Altius Minerals in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, lowered their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$20.89.

TSE:ALS opened at C$18.50 on Wednesday. Altius Minerals has a 12 month low of C$13.48 and a 12 month high of C$19.39. The company has a current ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$761.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.50.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$20.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$20.70 million. Equities analysts predict that Altius Minerals will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

