Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Eversept Partners LP

Eversept Partners LP reduced its stake in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,604,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,064,481 shares during the quarter. Amarin accounts for 4.4% of Eversept Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Eversept Partners LP’s holdings in Amarin were worth $59,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMRN. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amarin by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 14,662 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amarin by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amarin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amarin by 16.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 171,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 23,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $32,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMRN opened at $3.66 on Friday. Amarin Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.50 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average of $4.34.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.29 million. Amarin had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Amarin from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

About Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

