Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $4,200.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $4,700.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4,191.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,152.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.67, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $2,707.04 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,261.41 and its 200 day moving average is $3,360.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $14.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 41.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,761,069. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,640,401,000 after buying an additional 338,793 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,963,398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $54,916,643,000 after purchasing an additional 89,867 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,997,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,918,589,000 after purchasing an additional 248,293 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 295,683.2% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712,599 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,009,847 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,172,542,000 after purchasing an additional 277,637 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

