Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) Shares Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,395 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Ambac Financial Group were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 9,302 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $756,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 142,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 7,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lisa G. Iglesias bought 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.15 per share, for a total transaction of $125,745.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Claude Leblanc bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $159,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMBC opened at $14.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $18.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.91.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.97. Ambac Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $51.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.01) earnings per share.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

