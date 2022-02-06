American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stock Position in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) by 32.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in TravelCenters of America were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 171.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,649,000 after purchasing an additional 554,028 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 224.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 310,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,072,000 after purchasing an additional 214,567 shares in the last quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the third quarter worth approximately $8,103,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 85.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 106,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 335.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 119,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 92,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TA shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on TravelCenters of America from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TravelCenters of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered TravelCenters of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.67.

Shares of TravelCenters of America stock opened at $43.24 on Friday. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $64.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.19. The firm has a market cap of $630.44 million, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

