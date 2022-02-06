American Century Companies Inc. Buys 4,933 Shares of CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,824 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in CNB Financial were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCNE. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CNB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of CNB Financial by 97,220.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CNB Financial by 67.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of CNB Financial by 222.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.47% of the company’s stock.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCNE opened at $27.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.95 and its 200-day moving average is $25.63. CNB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $22.08 and a twelve month high of $28.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 27.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CNB Financial Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.175 dividend. This is a positive change from CNB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.15%.

CNB Financial Profile

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE).

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.