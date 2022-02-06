American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 159.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,770 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,919 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 620.9% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Progress Software from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $44.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.15. Progress Software Co. has a 52 week low of $41.06 and a 52 week high of $53.99.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.18. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 39.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

