American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 12,721 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,416 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WSFS. DA Davidson upped their price target on WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

NASDAQ WSFS opened at $52.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.91. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $40.64 and a 52-week high of $56.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.15.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.28. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 42.29%. The business had revenue of $108.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. WSFS Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.14%.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 1,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total transaction of $76,342.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 18,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.49, for a total value of $977,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,855 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,976. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

