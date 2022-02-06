American Century Companies Inc. Raises Holdings in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,226 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Brigham Minerals were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the second quarter worth about $224,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 111,563.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 12,272 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 20.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Brigham Minerals by 128.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 11,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Brigham Minerals by 22.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brigham Minerals stock opened at $22.42 on Friday. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.80 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.81.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $41.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MNRL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Brigham Minerals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 7,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $181,583.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 22,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $523,715.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,224 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,964. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

