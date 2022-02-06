American Century Companies Inc. Raises Holdings in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Sierra Bancorp were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSRR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 167.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 188,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 117,786 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 626.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 54,102 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 35.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 188,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after buying an additional 49,907 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 26.9% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 187,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after buying an additional 39,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 5.7% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 522,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,687,000 after buying an additional 27,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

BSRR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ BSRR opened at $26.64 on Friday. Sierra Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $29.42. The firm has a market cap of $410.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.03). Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 12.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 32.86%.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

