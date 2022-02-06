American Century Companies Inc. Raises Position in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in American National Group were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANAT. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in American National Group by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 19,284,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,645,315,000 after buying an additional 7,864,905 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of American National Group during the 3rd quarter worth $54,822,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American National Group by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,905,000 after purchasing an additional 177,614 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of American National Group during the 2nd quarter worth $21,862,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of American National Group by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,641,000 after purchasing an additional 61,612 shares during the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAT opened at $189.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $188.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.15. American National Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.67 and a 12 month high of $195.89.

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

