American Century Companies Inc. Sells 569 Shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its stake in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in TriMas were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in TriMas by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 14,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in TriMas by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in TriMas by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in TriMas by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,757,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,882,000 after purchasing an additional 63,597 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in TriMas in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

TRS opened at $33.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.21. TriMas Co. has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $38.72.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TriMas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 31st.

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

