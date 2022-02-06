American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 186.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 899,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 585,547 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $34,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 292.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 3,784.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AMH opened at $39.35 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $28.63 and a one year high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 112.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.71.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $339.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.03.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $1,058,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

