American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of American International Group (NYSE:AIG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a conviction-buy rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on American International Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.21.

NYSE AIG opened at $60.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.86. American International Group has a twelve month low of $41.17 and a twelve month high of $62.54. The company has a market capitalization of $50.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American International Group will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in American International Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in American International Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in American International Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

