Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $373,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of RPG stock opened at $182.35 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $149.33 and a 52 week high of $223.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $199.16 and a 200-day moving average of $200.29.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.