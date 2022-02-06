Ameritas Investment Company LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EPD. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 131.6% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $573,800. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.61. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 88.57%.

EPD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.