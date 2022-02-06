Ameritas Investment Company LLC Purchases 414 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 39.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Danaher by 30.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 207,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,048,000 after buying an additional 48,378 shares during the last quarter. Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth about $13,418,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,234,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Danaher by 0.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 415,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,599,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter worth about $18,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.40.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $287.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $304.82 and a 200 day moving average of $308.77. The stock has a market cap of $205.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.76. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $211.22 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 9.74%.

In other Danaher news, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,185 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total transaction of $663,628.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 5,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.55, for a total transaction of $1,487,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,869 shares of company stock valued at $27,808,950. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.