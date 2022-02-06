Ameritas Investment Company LLC Takes $338,000 Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 988 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 365.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $1,743,000. JSF Financial LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $299,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 71,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $372.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 6.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $414.69 and its 200-day moving average is $390.84. The stock has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.76. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $294.69 and a 52-week high of $446.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 20.94%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $496.00 to $484.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $415.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $452.60.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

