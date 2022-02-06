Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,269 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $10,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth $494,085,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 5,807.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,958,474 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $216,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908,392 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Amphenol by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,310,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,184,233,000 after purchasing an additional 966,115 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Amphenol by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,250,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $677,417,000 after purchasing an additional 911,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,124,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,180,771,000 after acquiring an additional 662,233 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $4,632,244.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $13,889,066.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,902,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,283. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $58.58 and a twelve month high of $88.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.58.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.50%.

APH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen downgraded Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

