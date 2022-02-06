Analysts Anticipate Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.14 Million

Brokerages expect Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) to announce sales of $4.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $930,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $8.83 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S reported sales of $640,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 546.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full-year sales of $9.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.29 million to $17.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $84.26 million, with estimates ranging from $49.87 million to $123.62 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.60) by $1.13. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 50.72% and a negative net margin of 12,211.21%. The company had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.70) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Cowen started coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND traded up $5.97 on Thursday, reaching $121.81. 237,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,376. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $104.59 and a fifty-two week high of $178.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.67 and its 200-day moving average is $140.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 0.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASND. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 179.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the second quarter worth $395,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 16.5% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 24,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the second quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the second quarter worth $393,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

