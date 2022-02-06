Analysts Anticipate Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Centennial Resource Development reported earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 276.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Centennial Resource Development.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $288.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.35.

In related news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 38,096 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $283,053.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 20,000 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $135,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 8.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 24.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,345 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 3.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 114,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 203.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.13. The stock had a trading volume of 12,203,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,047,320. Centennial Resource Development has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $8.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.35.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centennial Resource Development (CDEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.