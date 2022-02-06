Analysts Anticipate Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) to Post $0.23 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) will announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cognex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.26. Cognex posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 41%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognex will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.47. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cognex.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $284.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.32 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share.

CGNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.14.

In other news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $248,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,801 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

CGNX traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $65.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,202. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.72. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 1.67. Cognex has a 12 month low of $61.64 and a 12 month high of $101.82.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

