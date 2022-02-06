Analysts Anticipate FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) to Announce -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) will announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for FreightCar America’s earnings. FreightCar America reported earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that FreightCar America will report full-year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($1.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.15). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover FreightCar America.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The transportation company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 28.95% and a negative return on equity of 3,048.14%. The business had revenue of $58.31 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of FreightCar America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 293.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 246.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

RAIL opened at $3.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.49. FreightCar America has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $8.63.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture or railcars and railcar components. It operates through Manufacturing; and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment include new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses in the in the sales of parts.

