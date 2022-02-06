Analysts Anticipate The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) will announce sales of $1.12 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Timken’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.15 billion. Timken reported sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Timken will report full-year sales of $4.54 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $4.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Timken.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). Timken had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TKR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Timken has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Timken by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Timken by 533.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Timken in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Timken during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Timken in the second quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Timken stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 927,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Timken has a 52 week low of $62.96 and a 52 week high of $92.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.75%.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

