Analysts Expect Cian Plc (NYSE:CIAN) to Announce $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cian Plc (NYSE:CIAN) to post earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cian’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cian will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.02). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cian.

Cian (NYSE:CIAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CIAN shares. Renaissance Capital started coverage on Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.90 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.80 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.24.

NYSE CIAN traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,533. Cian has a 12 month low of $5.62 and a 12 month high of $18.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.29.

Cian Company Profile

Cian PLC provides an online real estate classifieds platform principally in Russia. Cian PLC is based in LARNACA, Cyprus.

