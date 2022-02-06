Analysts Expect First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Brokerages expect that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. First Midwest Bancorp also posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Midwest Bancorp.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.05). First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 8.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FMBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMBI. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 7.1% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,829,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,870,000 after purchasing an additional 715,397 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,609,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,917,000 after acquiring an additional 710,923 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,577,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,368,000 after acquiring an additional 595,399 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 114.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 1,083,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,591,000 after acquiring an additional 578,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 1,217.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 584,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,116,000 after acquiring an additional 540,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

First Midwest Bancorp stock opened at $20.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.66. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. First Midwest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.41 and a 1-year high of $24.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.00%.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

