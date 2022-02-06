Analysts Expect Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $163.67 Million

Equities analysts expect Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) to announce sales of $163.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $164.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $163.03 million. Independent Bank reported sales of $120.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year sales of $667.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $664.90 million to $670.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $710.86 million, with estimates ranging from $710.70 million to $711.01 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.53. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 23.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share.

INDB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lowered Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

In related news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $737,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $85,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 851.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INDB traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.78. 129,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,751. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Independent Bank has a one year low of $68.14 and a one year high of $99.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.60%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

