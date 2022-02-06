Analysts Expect International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) to Post $0.23 EPS

Analysts predict that International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) will report $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for International Money Express’ earnings. International Money Express reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.48 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover International Money Express.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $120.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.20 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 44.08% and a net margin of 10.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on International Money Express from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Money Express has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

In other International Money Express news, Director John Rincon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $333,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Lisy sold 24,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $399,969.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,216 shares of company stock worth $1,182,809. 16.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $449,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,989,000 after purchasing an additional 108,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

IMXI opened at $15.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $597.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.42. International Money Express has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

